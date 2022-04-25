RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Pats send 5th-round pick to Texans for 6th-, 7th-round picks

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 6:57 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots now have a pick in every round of the upcoming draft following a trade with the Texans.

New England dealt a fifth-round pick (170th overall) to Houston on Monday for a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) and seventh-round pick (245th overall).

Following the deal the Patriots now have at least one pick in every round, including three picks in the sixth round. The 170th overall pick New England sent to Houston was acquired when the Patriots traded guard Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay last month.

The Texans own picks in every round except the seventh round. They currently have two picks in third, fourth and sixth rounds.

The draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.

