RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
Home » NFL News » Chargers add depth on…

Chargers add depth on defense, sign LB Troy Reeder

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed linebacker Troy Reeder, who spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday.

Reeder was originally a restricted free agent, but the Rams decided not to offer him a contract extension, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Reeder adds depth at linebacker along with experience and versatility on special teams. He started seven games in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator, and a career-high 13 last season when the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season.

Reeder set career highs in tackles (91) and tackles for loss (six) last season.

The Chargers also signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Donald Parham, who were exclusive rights free agents. Guyton had 31 receptions for 448 yards and three touchdowns last season. Parham had 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, but suffered a scary season-ending injury during the Dec. 16 game against Kansas City.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up