2022 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 11:37 PM

April 28-April 30
Arizona

no first-round selection.

Atlanta

1 (8) Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

Baltimore

1 (14) Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.

1 (25) Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.

Buffalo

1 (23) Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.

Carolina

1 (6) Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

Chicago

no first-round selection.

Cincinnati

1 (31) Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.

Cleveland

no first-round selection.

Dallas

1 (24) Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.

Denver

no first-round selection.

Detroit

1 (2) Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

1 (12) Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.

Green Bay

1 (22) Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.

1 (28) Devonte Wyatt, dt Georgia.

Houston

1 (3) Derek Stingley Jr., db, LSU.

1 (15) Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.

Indianapolis

no first-round selection.

Jacksonville

1 (1) Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

1 (27) Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.

Kansas City

1 (21) Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.

1 (30) George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.

Las Vegas

no first-round selection.

L.A. Chargers

1 (17) Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.

L.A. Rams

no first-round selection.

Miami

no first-round selection.

Minnesota

1 (32) Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.

New England

1 (29) Cole Strange, g, Tenn.-Chattanooga.

New Orleans

1 (11) Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.

1 (19) Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.

N.Y. Giants

1 (5) Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

1 (7) Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

N.Y. Jets

1 (4) Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

1 (10) Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.

1 (26) Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.

Philadelphia

1 (13) Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.

Pittsburgh

1 (20) Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.

San Francisco

no first-round selection.

Seattle

1 (9) Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.

Tampa Bay

no first-round selection.

Tennessee

1 (18) Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.

Washington

1 (16) Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

