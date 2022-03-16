Georgia enjoys school-record turnout from NFL for Pro Day

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s impressive class of NFL draft candidates commanded an unusually large audience at the school’s Pro…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s impressive class of NFL draft candidates commanded an unusually large audience at the school’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

After Georgia sent 14 players to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, the most of any school, the talent was again on display on campus.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said 122 NFL coaches, executives and scouts were on hand to see the players who led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980. Smart said it was the biggest turnout by the NFL on a Pro Day at Georgia.

“It’s not every year you have 14 guys in the combine,” Smart said. “It’s just tough to do. I’m proud of this group.”

Smart said the group, led by defensive linemen Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker, will be difficult to replace.

“I wish they could come back and play for us again but unfortunately they can’t, so I’m excited for them today,” Smart said.

New England’s Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy of Dallas, and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin were among the coaches in attendance. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the former Atlanta coach, joined McCarthy.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees represented Atlanta. Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot did not attend. The Falcons’ leadership reportedly met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston on Wednesday as the Texans entertain trade offers.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine or on Wednesday. Smart said Dean, the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker, strained a pectoral muscle on the bench press while preparing for the combine and chose to skip the 40. Dean participated in position drills.

Georgia’s defensive linemen were stars at the NFL combine, impressing scouts with their speed.

Dean, Walker, Davis, Wyatt, outside linebacker Quay Walker, and safety Lewis Cine could be selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft on April 28-30.

