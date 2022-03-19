RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
AP source: Rasul Douglas agrees on deal to stay with Packers

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 7:32 PM

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is staying in Green Bay after a breakthrough season with the Packers last year.

A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

NFL Network first reported that Douglas had agreed to stay with the Packers. ESPN reported the terms.

The Packers signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October and watched him develop into a big-play performer.

Douglas made a game-clinching interception in the end zone in the final minute of a 24-21 victory at Arizona. He scored touchdowns on interception returns in back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

He finished the season with five interceptions and 52 tackles in 12 games.

Douglas’ return comes one day after the Packers formally announced their trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, a move that cleared about $20 million in cap space. The Packers sent Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-rounder.

Before joining the Packers, Douglas played for the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).

