Washington, D.C. one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

Get ready, Washington, D.C., because the NFL Draft could be coming to the city soon.

D.C. one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Get ready, Washington, D.C., because the NFL Draft could be coming to the city soon.

The nation’s capital is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, along with Detroit and Green Bay, according to Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who broke the news on Wednesday. He’d been asked if the city of Green Bay had heard any update about potentially hosting the annual April event.

“We’re one of three finalists for the 2024 Draft,” Murphy said. “It’s Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Green Bay.”

Murphy has connections to Washington, too. He played safety for the then-Redskins from 1977 to 1984 and had an interception in Washington’s Super Bowl XVII victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers CEO said he expects to hear whether Green Bay will host the 2024 Draft by the end of March. That’s when the NFL’s annual owners’ meetings take place. If so, Washington will also have the answer soon whether the city is hosting or not.

Washington has never hosted the NFL Draft in the Super Bowl era. The last time D.C. held the event was all the way back in 1941 at the Willard Hotel. Neither Green Bay nor Detroit has hosted the event.

New York has hosted the draft the most of any location. It was the only city where the event took place from 1965 through 2014. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and 2016, but the three-day event has been in a different city every year since.

The NFL has already announced the draft locations for the next two years. The 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin on April 28, will take place in Las Vegas. In 2023, the event will be held in Kansas City.

NBC Sports Washington has reached out to the Commanders about Washington potentially hosting the draft. No comment has been provided yet. Stay tuned for updates…