National Football League MVPs The Associated Press

The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media (x-unanimous):…

The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media (x-unanimous): 2021 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB 2020 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB 2019 — x-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, QB 2018 — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB 2017 — Tom Brady, New England, QB 2016 — Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB 2015 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB 2014 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB 2013 — Peyton Manning, Denver, QB 2012 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB 2011 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB 2010 — x-Tom Brady, New England, QB 2009 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB 2008 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB 2007 — Tom Brady, New England, QB 2006 — LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB 2005 — Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB 2004 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB 2003 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs 2002 — Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB 2001 — Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB 2000 — Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB 1999 — Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB 1998 — Terrell Davis, Denver, RB 1997 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB 1996 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB 1995 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB 1994 — Steve Young, San Francisco, QB 1993 — Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB 1992 — Steve Young, San Francisco, QB 1991 — Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB 1990 — Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB 1989 — Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB 1988 — Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB 1987 — John Elway, Denver, QB 1986 — Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB 1985 — Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB 1984 — Dan Marino, Miami, QB 1983 — Joe Theismann, Washington, QB 1982 — Mark Moseley, Washington, PK 1981 — Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB 1980 — Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB 1979 — Earl Campbell, Houston, RB 1978 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB 1977 — Walter Payton, Chicago, RB 1976 — Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB 1975 — Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB 1974 — Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB 1973 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB 1972 — Larry Brown, Washington, RB 1971 — Alan Page, Minnesota, DT 1970 — John Brodie, San Francisco, QB 1969 — Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB 1968 — Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB 1967 — John Unitas, Baltimore, QB 1966 — Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB 1965 — Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB 1964 — John Unitas, Baltimore, QB 1963 — Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB 1962 — Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB 1961 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.