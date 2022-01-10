NFL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 15 Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.(CBS) Sunday, Jan. 16 Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX) San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 17 Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23 NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee, TBD TBD, TBD TBD, TBD Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 30 AFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 At Inglewood, Calif. conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC) < Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.