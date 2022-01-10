CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 12:20 AM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15

Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.(CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23

NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee, TBD

TBD, TBD

TBD, TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13
At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

