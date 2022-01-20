Bears interview 49ers’ pro personnel director Carthon for GM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon for their…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager job on Wednesday.

Carthon has spent 14 seasons in personnel departments, the past five in his current role. He was a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2011 and was the Rams’ director of player personnel from 2012 to 2016.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after going 6-11.

For the GM spot, the Bears have also interviewed their director of player personnel, Champ Kelly; Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah; New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland; Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen; Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort; Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dodds; and New England Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

Chicago has interviewed several former head coaches to replace Nagy, including Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Jim Caldwell, as well as Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

