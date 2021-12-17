CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Arizona Cardinals taking flight…

Arizona Cardinals taking flight in own wide-body Boeing 777

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are taking flight in their own extended-range, wide-body jet, complete with the team’s cardinal logo on the tail.

The Cardinals said Friday that they have purchased a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, joining the New England Patriots as the only NFL franchises with their own large planes.

The team will use the jet for the first time this weekend to transport players, coaches, support staff and equipment to Detroit for a game Sunday against the Lions.

“It is a major undertaking every time we travel for a game,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “This aircraft will not only provide major convenience but also maximum comfort for our players when getting them to and from road games. Every NFL team is looking for advantages wherever possible and we think this will certainly provide one.”

The plane has cruising speed of 645 mph, a maximum altitude of 43,100 feet and can travel 8,625 miles without refueling. It has a seating capacity of 288, with many oversized seats and 28 first-class pods with lie-down seats.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up