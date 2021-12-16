CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
AP source: Lions’ Hockenson had season-ending thumb surgery

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:32 PM

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement regarding Hockenson. He was on the team’s injury report after not practicing for a second straight day because of a hand injury, an ailment that kept him out of Sunday’s loss at Denver.

He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. The third-year pro has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Detroit drafted the former Iowa star with the No. 8 overall pick in 2019. He earned Pro Bowl recognition last season after he set career highs with 67 receptions, 723 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

The Lions (1-11-1) host the NFC North-leading Arizona Cardinals (10-3) on Sunday.

