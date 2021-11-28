HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » NFL News » The Latest: Panthers QB…

The Latest: Panthers QB Newton seeks to snap dubious streak

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

11:55 a.m.

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers head to Miami fighting for their playoff lives — and looking to snap a dubious streak.

Newton has lost his past nine starts as the Panthers starting quarterback going back to 2018. His previous win as Carolina’s starting quarterback came Nov. 4, 2018, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers (5-6) are tied for 10th in the NFC.

Newton was terrific in the previous Dolphins-Panthers meeting in 2017, completing 21 of 35 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Newton also carried five times for 95 yards in the 45-21 win.

The Dolphins started the season 1-7, but have rallied to win three straight games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up