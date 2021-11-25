THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Saints scratch Ingram, Armstead returns; Bills’ McKenzie out

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 7:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints scratched hobbled running back Mark Ingram, while left tackle Terron Armstead returned to the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Bills listed receiver and returner Isaiah McKenzie as a healthy scratch.

Ingram entered the game as questionable because of a knee injury that limited him in practice this week. Fullback Alex Armah is a healthy scratch as the Saints have decided to go with a backfield of Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington and newly acquired Adam Prentice, who was elevated from the practice squad.

New Orleans already had ruled out running back Alvin Kamara (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramzcyk (knee), and defensive ends Marcus Davneport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

Armstead, who also was listed as questionable after missing the last two games with knee and shoulder injuries, had returned to practice this week.

Reserve quarterback Ian Book was the other Saints scratch.

All of the Bills’ lineup scratches were healthy players.

McKenzie, who fumble a kickoff return deep in Buffalo territory last week, is inactive because of Marquez Stevenson’s return to the lineup following his activation from injured reserve.

Running back Zack Moss has been scratched with Matt Breida getting a chance to consolidate his recent production as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Also de-activated for Buffalo are safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive end Boogie Basham.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

