AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona Cardinals (11)
|8
|1
|0
|383
|3
|2. Tennessee Titans
|7
|2
|0
|366
|7
|3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)
|6
|2
|0
|354
|5
|4. Los Angeles Rams
|7
|2
|0
|343
|1
|5. Green Bay Packers
|7
|2
|0
|341
|2
|6. Baltimore Ravens
|6
|2
|0
|334
|10
|7. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|2
|0
|304
|4
|7. Buffalo Bills
|5
|3
|0
|304
|6
|9. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|264
|13
|10. Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|3
|0
|263
|12
|11. Cleveland Browns
|5
|4
|0
|256
|16
|12. New England Patriots
|5
|4
|0
|247
|15
|13. New Orleans Saints
|5
|3
|0
|239
|8
|14. Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|3
|0
|232
|9
|15. Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|4
|0
|231
|14
|16. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|4
|0
|221
|11
|17. Denver Broncos
|5
|4
|0
|194
|21
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|4
|5
|0
|178
|20
|19. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|4
|0
|166
|25
|20. Seattle Seahawks
|3
|5
|0
|151
|21
|21. Minnesota Vikings
|3
|5
|0
|147
|17
|22. Carolina Panthers
|4
|5
|0
|127
|18
|23. San Francisco 49ers
|3
|5
|0
|123
|19
|24. Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|6
|0
|111
|23
|25. Chicago Bears
|3
|6
|0
|106
|24
|26. New York Giants
|3
|6
|0
|94
|26
|27. Washington Football Team
|2
|6
|0
|62
|28
|28. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|6
|0
|60
|30
|29. New York Jets
|2
|6
|0
|49
|27
|30. Miami Dolphins
|2
|7
|0
|48
|29
|31. Houston Texans
|1
|8
|0
|20
|31
|32. Detroit Lions
|0
|8
|0
|18
|32
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
