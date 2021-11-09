AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Arizona Cardinals (11) 8 1 0 383 3 2. Tennessee Titans 7 2 0 366 7 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1) 6 2 0 354 5 4. Los Angeles Rams 7 2 0 343 1 5. Green Bay Packers 7 2 0 341 2 6. Baltimore Ravens 6 2 0 334 10 7. Dallas Cowboys 6 2 0 304 4 7. Buffalo Bills 5 3 0 304 6 9. Los Angeles Chargers 5 3 0 264 13 10. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 3 0 263 12 11. Cleveland Browns 5 4 0 256 16 12. New England Patriots 5 4 0 247 15 13. New Orleans Saints 5 3 0 239 8 14. Las Vegas Raiders 5 3 0 232 9 15. Kansas City Chiefs 5 4 0 231 14 16. Cincinnati Bengals 5 4 0 221 11 17. Denver Broncos 5 4 0 194 21 18. Indianapolis Colts 4 5 0 178 20 19. Atlanta Falcons 4 4 0 166 25 20. Seattle Seahawks 3 5 0 151 21 21. Minnesota Vikings 3 5 0 147 17 22. Carolina Panthers 4 5 0 127 18 23. San Francisco 49ers 3 5 0 123 19 24. Philadelphia Eagles 3 6 0 111 23 25. Chicago Bears 3 6 0 106 24 26. New York Giants 3 6 0 94 26 27. Washington Football Team 2 6 0 62 28 28. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 6 0 60 30 29. New York Jets 2 6 0 49 27 30. Miami Dolphins 2 7 0 48 29 31. Houston Texans 1 8 0 20 31 32. Detroit Lions 0 8 0 18 32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

