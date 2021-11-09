AP Pro32-Power Rankings

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 2:07 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (11) 8 1 0 383 3
2. Tennessee Titans 7 2 0 366 7
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1) 6 2 0 354 5
4. Los Angeles Rams 7 2 0 343 1
5. Green Bay Packers 7 2 0 341 2
6. Baltimore Ravens 6 2 0 334 10
7. Dallas Cowboys 6 2 0 304 4
7. Buffalo Bills 5 3 0 304 6
9. Los Angeles Chargers 5 3 0 264 13
10. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 3 0 263 12
11. Cleveland Browns 5 4 0 256 16
12. New England Patriots 5 4 0 247 15
13. New Orleans Saints 5 3 0 239 8
14. Las Vegas Raiders 5 3 0 232 9
15. Kansas City Chiefs 5 4 0 231 14
16. Cincinnati Bengals 5 4 0 221 11
17. Denver Broncos 5 4 0 194 21
18. Indianapolis Colts 4 5 0 178 20
19. Atlanta Falcons 4 4 0 166 25
20. Seattle Seahawks 3 5 0 151 21
21. Minnesota Vikings 3 5 0 147 17
22. Carolina Panthers 4 5 0 127 18
23. San Francisco 49ers 3 5 0 123 19
24. Philadelphia Eagles 3 6 0 111 23
25. Chicago Bears 3 6 0 106 24
26. New York Giants 3 6 0 94 26
27. Washington Football Team 2 6 0 62 28
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 6 0 60 30
29. New York Jets 2 6 0 49 27
30. Miami Dolphins 2 7 0 48 29
31. Houston Texans 1 8 0 20 31
32. Detroit Lions 0 8 0 18 32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

