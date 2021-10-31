Mike White rallies Jets past Joe Burrow, Bengals 34-31

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, leading…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off an improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 — setting an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start. He joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

White overcame two early interceptions and also became the Jets’ first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde on Christmas 2000, a span of 327 games. And he even left for a few plays with a neck injury.

Joe Burrow threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns for the Bengals (5-3), who led 31-20 midway through the fourth quarter. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase finished with just three receptions for 32 yards, including a 2-yard TD in the second quarter.

STEELERS 15, BROWNS 10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss as Pittsburgh survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers (4-3), who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play.

The Browns (4-4) had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then couldn’t handle two passes from Baker Mayfield in the final 6:04.

Roethlisberger improved to 24-3-1 in starts against the rival Browns, including 12-2-1 in Cleveland. The 38-year-old finished 22 of 34 for 266 yards — 193 in the second half when the Steelers had no margin for error.

Roethlisberger’s 2-yard TD pass — on fourth down — to tight end Pat Freiermuth put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left.

EAGLES 44, LIONS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia run over winless Detroit.

The Eagles (3-5) ended a two-game losing streak against a team that was very accommodating.

The Lions (0-8) go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team. The break gives first-year coach Dan Campbell extra time to figure out how to avoid leading the league’s first 0-17 team after being a tight end on the first 0-16 team in Detroit 13 years ago.

Just to make the setback sting a little more for the Lions and their fans, former Detroit cornerback Darius Slay scooped up D’Andre Swift’s fumble and returned it 33 yards make it 38-0 late in the third.

The offensively challenged Lions avoided a shutout midway through the fourth quarter when rookie Jermar Jefferson scored on an 8-yard run for his first NFL touchdown.

RAMS 38, TEXANS 22

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and the Rams dominated the inept Texans.

It’s the fourth straight victory for the Rams (7-1) and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans (1-7), their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Stafford threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with about 9½ minutes left in the third, lifting Los Angeles to a 31-0 lead.

Kupp caught seven balls for 115 yards and Darrell Henderson had 90 yards rushing and two TDs, one on the ground and one on a 3-yard reception in the first quarter.

Houston scored each of its points after Stafford left the game. Rookie Davis Mills passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Rex Burkhead had a 1-yard scoring run with about eight minutes left.

TITANS 34, COLTS 31, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, lifting Tennessee to the wild road win and control of the AFC South.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Tennessee (6-2) has won four straight overall to take a three-game lead in the division. Indianapolis (3-5) has lost three straight in the series — this one coming in improbable fashion.

Wentz passed for 231 yards and three TDs, but he was picked off by Kevin Byard with 5:48 left in overtime — setting up Bullock’s winning field goal.

A.J. Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee. Derrick Henry finished with 68 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

PANTHERS 19, FALCONS 13

ATLANTA (AP) — Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, helping the Panthers stop a four-game skid.

Carolina’s defense totally stuffed Matt Ryan and the Falcons, who managed just 213 yards total offense.

Ryan had one of the worst games of his career, throwing for just 146 yards with two interceptions. He was sacked three times and sustained a bloody cut on his non-throwing hand when a Panthers defender stepped on it, though Ryan didn’t miss any plays.

Atlanta (3-4) had won two straight games, but the Falcons squandered a chance to climb above .500 for the first time since 2017.

With his job on the line, Sam Darnold turned in a performance that was just good enough to win for Carolina (4-4). He threw for a mere 129 yards yards but made none of the glaring miscues that prompted speculation about how long he would remain the starter.

Darnold also rushed for 66 yards, but the last of those runs knocked him out of the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter.

49ERS 33, BEARS 22

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and San Francisco snapped a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22.

Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards. That gave him 819 through seven games, breaking Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s club record of 781 set in 1986.

Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown, helping San Francisco (3-4) win for the first time since beating both Detroit and Philadelphia on the road to start the season.

Chicago (3-5) played without top pass rusher Khalil Mack, who missed his first game since 2018 because of a foot injury. Coach Matt Nagy was away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor filled in for him.

Justin Fields threw for 175 yards and a touchdown. The rookie also ran for 103 yards and a score, becoming the first Bears QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since Bobby Douglass in 1973.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.