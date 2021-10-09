Browns activate LB Walker from injured reserve for Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have their man in the middle back. Cleveland starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have their man in the middle back.

Cleveland starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been activated from injured reserve and will make his return Sunday against the Chargers after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Walker came back to practice earlier this week and was added to the active roster Saturday.

While he was out, the defense posted back-to-back impressive performances in wins over Chicago and Minnesota, holding the Bears and Vikings to a combined 20 points.

Cleveland’s defense is ranked second overall in the NFL going into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1).

“It’s been fun to watch,” Walker said of the unit’s turnaround following a slow start. “The guys are clicking on all cylinders right now. Being able to stop the run and then rush coverage has been great, and getting off the field on third down. I’m definitely looking forward to keep trending in that right direction.”

Walker signed with Cleveland as a free agent after four seasons with Indianapolis. He had a team-leading 10 tackles in a season-opening loss at Kansas City before injuring his hamstring the next week in practice.

The Browns (3-1) need Walker back as their defense is dealing with some injuries to several key contributors.

All-Pro end Myles Garrett is questionable after missing two practices this week with lower-leg injuries. Garrett didn’t disclose exactly what’s bothering him, but he said Friday he expects to play.

Ends Jadeveon Clowney (elbow) and Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (neck), nickelback Troy Hill (toe) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) are all questionable.

Starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a calf injury. His replacement, Greedy Williams, made his first career interception last week.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Browns also signed defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster. Safety Jovante Moffatt was added to the active roster.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.