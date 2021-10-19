Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (12) 6 0 0 384 1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 1 0 362 3
3. Baltimore Ravens 5 1 0 350 6
4. Los Angeles Rams 5 1 0 344 4
5. Dallas Cowboys 5 1 0 335 7
6. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 330 1
7. Green Bay Packers 5 1 0 328 8
8. Los Angeles Chargers 4 2 0 291 5
9. Tennessee Titans 4 2 0 286 11
10. Kansas City Chiefs 3 3 0 270 10
11. Cincinnati Bengals 4 2 0 264 13
12. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 242 12
13. Cleveland Browns 3 3 0 239 9
14. Las Vegas Raiders 4 2 0 237 15
15. Minnesota Vikings 3 3 0 210 18
16. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 3 0 199 22
17. Carolina Panthers 3 3 0 177 14
18. Chicago Bears 3 3 0 168 16
19. San Francisco 49ers 2 3 0 161 18
20. Denver Broncos 3 3 0 153 17
21. Indianapolis Colts 2 4 0 149 25
22. New England Patriots 2 4 0 147 20
23. Seattle Seahawks 2 4 0 137 21
24. Philadelphia Eagles 2 4 0 124 23
25. Atlanta Falcons 2 3 0 99 26
26. Washington Football Team 2 4 0 96 24
27. New York Giants 1 5 0 59 28
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 5 0 50 32
29. Miami Dolphins 1 5 0 49 27
30. New York Jets 1 4 0 38 30
31. Houston Texans 1 5 0 32 29
32. Detroit Lions 0 6 0 26 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up