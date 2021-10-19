AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Arizona Cardinals (12) 6 0 0 384 1 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 1 0 362 3 3. Baltimore Ravens 5 1 0 350 6 4. Los Angeles Rams 5 1 0 344 4 5. Dallas Cowboys 5 1 0 335 7 6. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 330 1 7. Green Bay Packers 5 1 0 328 8 8. Los Angeles Chargers 4 2 0 291 5 9. Tennessee Titans 4 2 0 286 11 10. Kansas City Chiefs 3 3 0 270 10 11. Cincinnati Bengals 4 2 0 264 13 12. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 242 12 13. Cleveland Browns 3 3 0 239 9 14. Las Vegas Raiders 4 2 0 237 15 15. Minnesota Vikings 3 3 0 210 18 16. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 3 0 199 22 17. Carolina Panthers 3 3 0 177 14 18. Chicago Bears 3 3 0 168 16 19. San Francisco 49ers 2 3 0 161 18 20. Denver Broncos 3 3 0 153 17 21. Indianapolis Colts 2 4 0 149 25 22. New England Patriots 2 4 0 147 20 23. Seattle Seahawks 2 4 0 137 21 24. Philadelphia Eagles 2 4 0 124 23 25. Atlanta Falcons 2 3 0 99 26 26. Washington Football Team 2 4 0 96 24 27. New York Giants 1 5 0 59 28 28. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 5 0 50 32 29. Miami Dolphins 1 5 0 49 27 30. New York Jets 1 4 0 38 30 31. Houston Texans 1 5 0 32 29 32. Detroit Lions 0 6 0 26 31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

