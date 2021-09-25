Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Steelers rule LB T.J. Watt out against Cincinnati

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 12:43 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play against Cincinnati after all.

The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday’s visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 26-17 loss to Las Vegas. He was limited in practice this week but said Friday he was hoping to play.

Watt’s absence means the Steelers (1-1) will be without both of their starting outside linebackers on Sunday. Alex Highsmith was already ruled out due to a groin injury.

Veteran Melvin Ingram, who signed on the eve of training camp, and Jamir Jones will be the starters when Pittsburgh looks to beat the Bengals for the 15th time in their last 17 meetings.

