Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 2:25 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.

Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

“This isn’t the first time that we’ve gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we’ll follow them exactly how they’re laid out,” said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night after a pair of joint practices in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vrabel wouldn’t say if others also were in quarantine. He said the Titans would have updates on Monday.

The Titans had the first COVID-19 outbreak during the NFL season last year. The NFL postponed two Tennessee games and later fined Tennessee $350,000.

