Jets DE Lawson carted off field during practice with Packers

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 1:43 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was carted off the field Thursday with an apparent leg injury during the team’s joint practice with the Green Pay Packers.

Lawson was hurt during the Jets’ red-zone drills period while facing the Packers’ offense. He fell while rushing the passer and stayed down as trainers immediately raced to the defensive end.

The music playing over the speakers at practice was turned down as concerned teammates gathered around Lawson. He hopped up after a few minutes and was taken from the field on a cart.

The Jets had no immediate word on the nature or severity of the injury. But losing Lawson for an extended amount of time would be a tough blow to New York’s defensive line, considered the strength of the team.

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He is having an outstanding training camp, undoubtedly among the Jets’ top performers this summer.

It was a tough day for injuries for the Jets. Fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, also signed as a free agent during the offseason, limped off the field earlier. Wide receiver Denzel Mims and safety Zane Lewis also were carted off.

The teams held two joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason game Saturday at Lambeau Field.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. in New York contributed to this report.

