Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

With Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens.

Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards, including a 60-yard pass after escaping a sack, and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

To keep Eason healthy for Week 1, the Colts let 28-year-old Brett Hundley finish the game under center and he took full advantage.

Hundley threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deon Jackson and the rookie running back rushed for a tying, 2-point conversion. A few snaps later, linebacker Curtis Bolton intercepted David Blough’s pass to set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s 42-yard field goal — his fourth of the game — that put Indy ahead 20-17.

Jackson converted a third down with a 42-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:50 left, sealing a 3-0 preseason for the Colts.

Detroit fell to 0-3 under first-year coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions looked like they might win the preseason game when they led 14-6 late in the first quarter on Tim Boyle’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus and Godwin Igwebuike’s 1-yard run for a score.

Detroit’s defense, which was one of the worst in NFL history last season, failed to stop Indy’s fourth-string quarterback to hold on for the win.

INJURY REPORT

Colts: Backup OT Sam Tevi was carted off with an injured left leg early in the third quarter, when Hundley’s first pass was intercepted by Corn Elder. … WR Dezmon Patmon, who caught the 60-yard pass from Ehlinger, left the game with a foot injury.

Lions: OT Dan Skipper went off the field on a cart late in the first half with an injury to his lower left leg.

UP NEXT

Colts: play at Seattle on Sept. 12.

Lions: host San Francisco on Sept. 12.

