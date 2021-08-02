2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NFL News » Cardinals re-sign veteran DL…

Cardinals re-sign veteran DL Corey Peters to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

A three-time captain for the Cardinals, Peters has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s defensive line for the past five seasons. The 11-year veteran played nine games last year before a knee injury forced him onto the injured reserve list.

He’s played in 67 games for the Cardinals over the past five seasons, including 66 starts.

Peters played his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Cardinals in 2015. He has 47 career tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He had two sacks last season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up