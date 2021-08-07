2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Arizona Cardinals add depth to backfield, sign RB Ito Smith

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 4:31 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Ito Smith.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Smith played his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old has run for 689 yards and six touchdowns in his career while catching 55 passes for 314 yards.

Smith could be an option for the Cardinals behind the team’s top two running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, who signed with Arizona after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Southern Mississippi.

The Cardinals also released cornerback Lorenzo Burns and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

