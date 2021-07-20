Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » NFL News » Patriots sign 3rd-round pick…

Patriots sign 3rd-round pick Ronnie Perkins to rookie deal

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have signed defensive end Ronnie Perkins to a rookie contract, leaving only one member of their 2021 draft class unsigned with training camp set to open next week.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, a second-round pick out of Alabama, is the lone rookie yet to agree to terms on a contract.

Perkins, a third-round pick out of Oklahoma, played in 33 career games with 25 starts for the Sooners and finished his college career with 99 total tackles, including 16 1/2 sacks.

The Patriots will be looking for both he and Barmore to inject some youth into a defensive line that returns Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise, along with free agent pickups Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up