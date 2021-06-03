CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » NFL News » Vikings sign former Titans…

Vikings sign former Titans cornerback Tye Smith

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday, adding a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season.

Smith spent the last four years with the Titans. He started seven games, including three in 2020, and recorded his lone career interception in 2017. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round out of Towson in 2015, Smith appeared in four games as a rookie and spent the 2016 season on the practice squad.

The Vikings signed eight-time Pro Bowl pick Patrick Peterson and their former nickel back Mackensie Alexander earlier this spring to help prop up a position that was ravaged last year by injuries and free agent departures. Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney got the most playing time at cornerback in 2020, when both were rookies.

Gladney’s status is uncertain, following an offseason arrest in Texas for alleged domestic assault.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Army turns to crowdsourcing to address soldier suicide

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

DHS working on enterprise data inventory after workforce vaccination sprint

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up