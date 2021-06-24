CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Steelers stay home for training camp for 2nd straight year

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 10:37 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying home for training camp.

The team announced Thursday it will not go to Saint Vincent College for the second straight summer after the NFL declined the organization’s plan.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the club is “disappointed” it will not return to the small school in Latrobe — about an hour east of downtown Pittsburgh — that has served as the team’s camp since 1966.

“We were prepared to safely host training camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to NFL’s COVID-19 protocols,” Lauten said in a statement.

The Steelers will instead split time between Heinz Field and their training complex in the city’s South Side. The team does plan to allow fans at select practices once their practice schedule is set.

“We appreciate the support of Saint Vincent College and the Latrobe community,” Lauten said. “We look forward to returning to campus in 2022.”

NFL News | Sports

