VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » NFL News » Jags hire Seahawks assistant…

Jags hire Seahawks assistant Sorensen to replace Schneider

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator Tuesday, replacing Brian Schneider with one of his former assistants in Seattle.

Schneider left the team in May, stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months. The Jaguars declined to say specifically why Schneider was leaving other than citing personal reasons. Schneider left Seattle for personal reasons last September and did not return.

Sorensen most recently served as the secondary coach/nickel specialist with the Seahawks after initially joining the team as a special teams assistant in 2013. He transitioned to secondary coach in 2017.

Sorensen, 42, was an NFL safety for 10 years, including four seasons in Jacksonville (2003-06). He also served as the Jaguars’ special teams captain.

Sorensen is the sixth assistant Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hired who recently worked in Seattle. Schneider, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, offensive assistant Will Harriger and receivers coach Sanjay Lal all spent time working under Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up