Patriots sign 6th-round pick Bledsoe, re-sign Hoyer

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 8:07 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have signed safety and 2021 sixth-round draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe and re-signed free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The team announced the signings on Tuesday. New England also has released offensive lineman Najee Toran.

Bledsoe is the fourth member of the Patriots’ 2021 draft class to sign. He joins fifth-round linebacker Cameron McGrone, sixth-round offensive lineman Will Sherman, along with receiver Tre’ Nixon, who was taken in the seventh round.

Hoyer continues his third stint in New England after spending last season as one of Cam Newton’s backups. He appeared in two games last season, starting one after Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

He becomes the fourth quarterback on the roster along with Newton, Jarrett Stidham and first-round pick Mac Jones.

