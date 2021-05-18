CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NFL News » Pass rusher Jordan Smith…

Pass rusher Jordan Smith signs rookie contract with Jaguars

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed fourth-round draft pick Jordan Smith on Tuesday, getting the second of their nine selections under contract.

Sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp signed Monday.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Smith was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $4.22 million. The contract includes a signing bonus around $740,000. He will count roughly $845,000 against the salary cap in 2021.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Smith started his college career at nearby Florida, but was dismissed after getting caught up in a credit card scandal that involved several teammates. He ended up at Butler Community College in Kansas and then transferred to UAB, where he had 14½ sacks and 27 tackles for loss in two seasons.

Jacksonville traded up nine spots to take Smith with the 121st overall selection.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

NOAA uses AI for more accurate weather forecasts, prompting data storage challenges

CISA’s EINSTEIN had a chance to be great, but it's more than good enough

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up