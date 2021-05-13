CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NFL News » New York Giants sign…

New York Giants sign 3 of 6 draft picks, 3 free agents

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed three of their six selections in the draft.

The Giants announced deals with outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari of Georgia, running back Gary Brightwell of Arizona and cornerback Rodarius Williams of Oklahoma State on Thursday, a day before a rookie minicamp.

Ojulari was taken in the second round, while Brightwell and Williams were selected in the sixth.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (first round, Florida), cornerback Aaron Robinson (third round, Central Florida) and outside linebacker Elerson Smith (fourth round, Northern Iowa) have not been signed.

The minicamp is expected to have 22 players because of COVID-19 protocols. The on-field work will emphasize individual drills.

The Giants also announced they have signed three rookie free agents: offensive linemen Brett Heggie of Florida and Jake Burton of Baylor and defensive end Raymond Johnson III of Georgia Southern.

Heggie played in 41 games with 31 starts — 15 at left guard, 12 at center and four at right guard. He was a center for the Gators last season.

Burton played at Baylor as a graduate transfer last season and started eight games at right guard. He previously spent four years at UCLA, where he played in 29 games, including starts at right tackle in 23 of 24 games in 2018 and ’19.

Johnson played in 50 games with 47 starts at Georgia Southern. He started all 38 games the previous three seasons and had 150 tackles, including 36 for loss and 16 1/2 sacks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up