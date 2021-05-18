CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Jaguars trade Scott to Eagles for Houston, 6th-round pick

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 12:49 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback Josiah Scott, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round selection in 2023.

Scott became expendable after Jacksonville signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and used a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) on Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars also have 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson as well as experienced backups Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones at the position.

Houston was considered a long shot to make the Eagles’ opening day roster and likely will be in the same spot in Jacksonville. He originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also spent time with Carolina and Philadelphia, where he played in the final three games of last season.

