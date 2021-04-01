Steelers re-sign defensive lineman Tyson Alualu for 2 years

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman signed a two-year…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman signed a two-year contract Thursday that runs through the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old reportedly had agreed to a deal that would reunite him with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played for seven seasons after being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Alualu never actually signed the contract and ended up deciding to remain in Pittsburgh instead.

Alualu’s return gives Pittsburgh’s defensive line some stability heading into 2021 while the rest of the defense is in flux following the departures of cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton and starting linebackers Bud Dupree and Vince Williams.

Alualu has been a dependable backup and occasional fill-in starter during his four seasons with the Steelers. He played in 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2020, finishing with 38 tackles and two sacks.

