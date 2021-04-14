CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Giants waive cornerback Ryan Lewis

Giants waive cornerback Ryan Lewis

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived cornerback Ryan Lewis.

The team announced the move Wednesday, a little more than two weeks before the draft.

The Giants added cornerback Adoree Jackson in free agency. The other defensive backs on the roster are James Bradberry, Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, Isaac Yiadom, Sam Beal, Madre Harper, Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Joshua Kalu, Chris Milton, Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams and Quincy Wilson.

Lewis was signed to the practice squad before the start of the 2020 season. His first game was in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. Lewis started three games before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6. He had 13 tackles and one pass breakup.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

Van Hollen, Blunt introduce bill to keep agencies on top of emerging tech

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up