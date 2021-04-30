CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2021 NFL Draft Selections

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 12:04 AM

Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.

2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.

3. San Francisco (from Houston through Miami), Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.

4. Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.

5. Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.

6. Miami (from Philadelphia), Jaylen, Waddle, wr, Alabama.

7. Detroit, Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.

8. Carolina, Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.

9. Denver, Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.

10. Philadelphia (from Dallas), DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.

11. Chicago (from N.Y. Giants), Justin Fields, qb, Ohio State.

12. Dallas (from Philadelphia through San Francisco and Miami), Micah Parsons, lb, Penn State.

13. L.A. Chargers, Rashawn Slater, ot, Northwestern.

14. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Alijah Vera-Tucker, g, Southern Cal.

15. New England, Mac Jones, qb, Alabama.

16. Arizona, Zaven Collins, lb, Tulsa.

17. Las Vegas, Alex Leatherwood, ot, Alabama.

18. Miami, Jaelan Phillips, de, Miami.

19. Washington, Jamin Davis, lb, Kentucky.

20. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Kadarius Toney, wr, Florida.

21. Indianapolis, Kwity Paye, de, Michigan.

22. Tennessee, Caleb Farley, cb, Virginia Tech.

23. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets through Seattle), Christian Darrisaw, ot, Virginia Tech.

24. Pittsburgh, Najee Harris, rb, Alabama.

25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Travis Etienne, rb, Clemson.

26. Cleveland, Greg Newsome II, cb, Northwestern.

27. Baltimore, Rashod Bateman, wr, Minnesota.

28. New Orleans, Payton Turner, de, Houston.

29. Green Bay, Eric Stokes, cb, Georgia.

30. Buffalo, Gregory Rousseau, de, Miami.

31. Baltimore (from Kansas City), Jayson Oweh, de, Penn State.

32. Tampa Bay, Joe Tryon, de, Washington.

