CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » NFL News » NY Giants grab another…

NY Giants grab another free agent, sign DT Danny Shelton

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

A first-round draft choice with Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has played in 87 career games with 72 starts. He spent three years with the Browns, two with the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl, and last season with the Lions.

In six seasons, he has 247 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He had 36 tackles and a sack in 12 games with the Lions last season.

New York lost starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings in free agency. In addition to signing Shelton, general manager Dave Gettleman re-signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Leonard Williams, who was signed to a three-year, $63 million contract, and Dexter Lawrence are the two returning starters from the Giants’ 3-4 defensive scheme.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

Why the Air Force chose a multi-vendor approach for its Cloud One from the beginning

Should FEMA be included in initial pandemic, cyber incident response?

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up