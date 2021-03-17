CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
New Broncos GM Paton brings RB Mike Boone over from Vikings

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 10:00 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — New Broncos general manager George Paton is bringing special teams ace and backup running back Mike Boone over from the Minnesota Vikings.

Boone agreed to a two-year deal Wednesday with the Broncos, where Paton replaced John Elway as GM earlier this offseason following 14 years as an executive with the Vikings.

Boone is a fourth-year pro who spent his first three seasons in Minnesota, where he rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns on 71 career carries.

Although he has just seven career catches for 28 years, his best value is on special teams. He’s averaged more than 225 special team snaps in 2019 and 2020.

Boone joins a backfield that includes Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman, Le’Vante Bellamy and Damarea Crockett. The Broncos tendered Phillip Lindsay as a right-of-first refusal restricted free agent this week and could lose him in free agency.

