CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Eagles have cap issues,…

Eagles have cap issues, can’t make splash in free agency

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-11-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Jason Peters, DB Jalen Mills, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, DE Vinny Curry, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, QB Nate Sudfeld, DT Hassaan Ridgeway, TE Richard Rodgers, LB Duke Riley, S Rudy Ford, RB Corey Clement, L Nate Gerry.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Josh Perkins, P Cameron Johnston.

NEEDS: The Eagles are a rebuilding team with massive cap issues and plenty of holes on the roster. They’re unlikely to make a big splash in free agency. Rather, they need to build through the draft and will look for inexpensive options in free agency at various spots, including backup quarterback, secondary, linebacker. Philadelphia has tough decisions to make on veteran players to get under the cap. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is a likely cap casualty.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $17 million over the cap.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

Armed services taking deep dive into training accidents, mitigation strategies

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up