Despite some building blocks, Jaguars have holes everywhere

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 4:39 PM

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-15)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Mike Glennon, CB D.J. Hayden, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Abry Jones, WR Chris Conley, WR Keelan Cole, DE Dawuane Smoot, CB Sidney Jones, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Chris Thompson, LB Kamalei Correa, OL Tyler Shatley, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DE Aaron Lynch, DL Adam Gotsis, TE Eric Saubert, DL Greg Mabin, S Josh Jones, P Dustin Colquitt.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Dakota Allen, OL K.C. McDermott, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DT Daniel Ekuale, DT Daniel Ross, OT Derwin Gray.

NEEDS: Although new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer inherited several building blocks — defensive end Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback CJ Henderson, receiver DJ Chark and running back James Robinson – he has holes nearly everywhere else. With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the team’s presumptive No. 1 draft pick next month, the team used its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson and prevented him from hitting the open market. Robinson will be charged with protecting Lawrence’s blindside. Meyer made it clear he plans to start the team’s rebuild along the defensive line.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $73 million.

