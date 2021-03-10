CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's preregistration website | COVID-19 vaccine eligibility | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Latest COVID-19 test results | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NFL News » Browns WR Switzer's infant…

Browns WR Switzer’s infant son out of hospital after surgery

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer says his 9-month-old son, Christian, is home from the hospital after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding.

Switzer posted a short video and message Wednesday on Twitter showing his son playing with toys on the floor following his health scare. He said Christian was discharged on Tuesday evening.

Switzer had asked for prayers and provided updates about his son over the weekend. He said the family didn’t get any “clear answers” on why his son woke up in his own blood and then had additional bleeding spells. Christian, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had surgery on Sunday.

“To see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered,” Switzer wrote. “Thank you all.”

The 26-year-old Switzer spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He was drafted by Dallas in 2017 and spent two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

GSA kicks off two-year effort to innovate service contracting beyond OASIS

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Defense Intelligence Agency emphasizing customer centricity in 5-year strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up