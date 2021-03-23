CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bears sign offensive lineman Wilkinson to 1-year contract

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 6:02 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts. He made seven starts at right guard in 2018, and 19 at right tackle over the past two years.

Wilkinson started the first three games last season before going on injured reserve with a broken shin. He returned in Week 12 as a backup before starting the final four games. Denver ranked 23rd overall on offense and 13th in rushing.

The Bears made the playoffs despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second straight year, then lost their wild-card game at New Orleans.

