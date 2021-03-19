Bears agree to 1-year contract with long snapper Scales

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with long snapper Patrick Scales. Scales…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with long snapper Patrick Scales.

Scales has played in 69 games since joining the Bears in 2015. He took over as their long snapper for the final five games that season and appeared in every game the following year before missing the 2017 season with a torn ACL. He has not missed a game the past three years.

Scales also appeared in two games with Baltimore in 2014.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.