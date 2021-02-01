CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » NFL News » Vikings pick Ryan Ficken…

Vikings pick Ryan Ficken as new special teams coordinator

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator and hired Josh Hingst as strength and conditioning coach on Monday.

Ficken is the longest-tenured coach on the staff, entering his 15th season with Minnesota. He was the assistant special teams coach for eight years and will now replace Marwan Maalouf, whose contract was not renewed after two seasons in the role. Special teams were a major problem in 2020 for the Vikings, from missed kicks to short punts to bad snaps to coverage lapses and penalties.

Hingst was the strength and conditioning coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons. He replaces Mark Uyeyama, who had the job for the past four years.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer still must also hire a new offensive coordinator, with the retirement of Gary Kubiak.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Agencies should offer leave to federal employees to get vaccines, new task force says

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up