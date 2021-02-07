CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
Kansas City Chiefs Postseason History

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 10:17 PM

By The Associated Press
1962 Season

Champion: Dec: 23, 1962 — WON at Houston Oilers 20-17, OT

1966 Season

ConfChmp: Jan. 1, 1967 — WON at Buffalo 31-7

SuperBowl: Jan. 15, 1967 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-35

1968 Season

Division: Dec: 22, 1968 — LOST at Oakland 6-41

1969 Season

Division: Dec: 20, 1969 — WON at N.Y. Jets 13-6

ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1970 — WON at Oakland 17-7

SuperBowl: Jan. 11, 1970 — WON vs. Minnesota 23-7

1971 Season

Division: Dec: 25, 1971 — LOST vs. Miami 24-27, OT

1986 Season

WildCard: Dec: 28, 1986 — LOST at N.Y. Jets 15-35

1990 Season

WildCard: Jan. 5, 1991 — LOST at Miami 16-17

1991 Season

WildCard: Dec: 28, 1991 — WON vs. L.A. Raiders 10-6

Division: Jan. 5, 1992 — LOST at Buffalo 14-37

1992 Season

WildCard: Jan. 2, 1993 — LOST at San Diego 0-17

1993 Season

WildCard: Jan. 8, 1994 — WON vs. Pittsburgh 27-24, OT

Division: Jan. 16, 1994 — WON at Houston Oilers 28-20

ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Buffalo 13-30

1994 Season

WildCard: Dec. 31, 1994 — LOST at Miami 17-27

1995 Season

Division: Jan. 7, 1996 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 7-10

1997 Season

Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Denver 10-14

2003 Season

Division: Jan. 11, 2004 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 31-38

2006 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2007 — LOST at Indianapolis 8-23

2010 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2011 — LOST vs. Baltimore 7-30

2013 Season

WildCard: Jan. 4, 2014 — LOST at Indianapolis 44-45

2015 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2016 — WON at Houston Texans 30-0

Division: Jan. 16, 2016 — LOST at New England 20-27

2016 Season

Division: Jan. 15, 2017 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 16-18

2017 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Tennessee 21-22

2018 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Indianapolis 31-13

ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 31-37, OT

2019 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2020 — WON vs. Houston Texans 51-31

ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Tennessee 35-24

SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — WON vs. San Francisco 31-20

2020 Season

Division: Jan. 17, 2021 — WON vs. Cleveland 22-17

ConfChmp: Jan. 24, 2021 — WON vs. Buffalo 38-24

SuperBowl: Feb. 7, 2021 — LOST vs. Tampa Bay 31-9

