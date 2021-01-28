CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » NFL News » Super Bowl-Winningest Coaches

Super Bowl-Winningest Coaches

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

6 — Bill Belichick, New England, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019

4 — Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980

3 — Bill Walsh, San Francisco, 1982, 1985, 1989

3 — Joe Gibbs, Washington, 1983, 1988, 1992

2 — Vince Lombardi, Green Bay, 1967, 1968

2 — Don Shula, Miami, 1973, 1974

2 — Tom Landry, Dallas, 1972, 1978

2 — Tom Flores, Oakland-L.A. Raiders, 1981, 1984

2 — Bill Parcells, N.Y. Giants, 1987, 1991

2 — Jimmy Johnson, Dallas, 1993, 1994

2 — George Seifert, San Francisco, 1990, 1995

2 — Mike Shanahan, Denver, 1998, 1999

2 — Tom Coughlin, N.Y. Giants, 2007, 2011

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up