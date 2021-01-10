INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 4:20 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

lowest seed remaining at Green Bay

lowest seed remaining at Kansas City

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

