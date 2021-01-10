NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9 Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24 Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20 Tampa Bay…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 9

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle 20

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore 20, Tennessee 13

Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17

lowest seed remaining at Green Bay

lowest seed remaining at Kansas City

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 24 AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.