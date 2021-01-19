INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Lemuel Jeanpierre promoted to Dolphins offensive line coach

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 10:53 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Lemuel Jeanpierre has been promoted to offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins as a replacement for the departing Steve Marshall.

Jeanpierre joined coach Brian Flores’ staff in 2020 as assistant offensive line coach. He also has been an assistant for the Raiders and Seahawks, and played for the Seahawks in 2011-15.

Marshall, who was not retained after one season with the Dolphins, had three rookie starters in the line at times in 2020. Miami ranked 22nd in rushing and tied for 15th in sacks allowed.

