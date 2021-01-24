CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
(Includes NFL Championship Games from 1933-69)

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 6:33 PM

W L Pct. PF PA
Seattle 3 0 1.000 85 53
Baltimore 3 1 .750 88 60
a-Detroit 4 2 .667 139 141
c-Washington 7 5 .583 222 255
Green Bay 11 8 .578 433 354
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 206 167
Chicago 8 7 .533 339 280
Dallas 8 8 .500 361 319
Atlanta 2 2 .500 108 103
Carolina 2 2 .500 90 82
b-Arizona 2 2 .500 75 102
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 64 56
New Orleans 1 1 .500 45 67
San Francisco 7 9 .438 344 309
N.Y. Giants 8 11 .421 324 359
d-Los Angeles 6 9 .400 189 323
Minnesota 4 6 .400 170 220
Cleveland 4 7 .364 224 253

a-One game played when franchise was in Portsmouth.

b-First two games played when franchise was in Chicago.

c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.

d-One game played when franchise was in Cleveland and two games played in St. Louis.

