(Includes NFL Championship Games from 1933-69)

W L Pct. PF PA Seattle 3 0 1.000 85 53 Baltimore 3 1 .750 88 60 a-Detroit 4 2 .667 139 141 c-Washington 7 5 .583 222 255 Green Bay 11 8 .578 433 354 Philadelphia 6 5 .545 206 167 Chicago 8 7 .533 339 280 Dallas 8 8 .500 361 319 Atlanta 2 2 .500 108 103 Carolina 2 2 .500 90 82 b-Arizona 2 2 .500 75 102 Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 64 56 New Orleans 1 1 .500 45 67 San Francisco 7 9 .438 344 309 N.Y. Giants 8 11 .421 324 359 d-Los Angeles 6 9 .400 189 323 Minnesota 4 6 .400 170 220 Cleveland 4 7 .364 224 253

a-One game played when franchise was in Portsmouth.

b-First two games played when franchise was in Chicago.

c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.

d-One game played when franchise was in Cleveland and two games played in St. Louis.

