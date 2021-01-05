CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia | | Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 2:02 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 4, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11) 14 2 0 382 1
2. Green Bay Packers (1) 13 3 0 368 2
3. Buffalo Bills 13 3 0 364 3
4. New Orleans Saints 12 4 0 349 4
5. Seattle Seahawks 12 4 0 324 5
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 4 0 315 6
7. Baltimore Ravens 11 5 0 313 7
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 5 0 310 7
9. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 293 9
10. Indianapolis Colts 11 5 0 277 10
11. Los Angeles Rams 10 6 0 261 13
12. Cleveland Browns 11 5 0 260 12
13. Miami Dolphins 10 6 0 232 11
14. Chicago Bears 8 8 0 229 14
15. Arizona Cardinals 8 8 0 207 15
16. Washington Football Team 7 9 0 191 17
17. Las Vegas Raiders 8 8 0 189 16
18. Los Angeles Chargers 7 9 0 175 17
19. San Francisco 49ers 6 10 0 168 19
20. Minnesota Vikings 7 9 0 155 21
21. New England Patriots 7 9 0 151 21
22. New York Giants 6 10 0 134 24
23. Dallas Cowboys 6 10 0 111 20
24. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 109 23
25. Denver Broncos 5 11 0 103 25
26. Atlanta Falcons 4 12 0 84 27
27. Philadelphia Eagles 4 11 1 68 26
27. Houston Texans 4 12 0 68 29
29. Detroit Lions 5 11 0 56 30
30. Cincinnati Bengals 4 11 1 52 28
31. New York Jets 2 14 0 26 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 15 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

