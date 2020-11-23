Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow tore ACL, MCL vs. Washington, plus other structural damage

Initially reported to be a torn ACL, Joe Burrow's MRI showed that the rookie passer also suffered a torn MCL and additional structural damage to his knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew right away that his rookie season was over when he was carted off the field during Cincinnati’s Week 11 loss to Washington.

Initially reported to be a torn ACL, Burrow’s MRI showed that the rookie passer also suffered a torn MCL and additional structural damage to his knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The injury occurred on an unfortunate high-low hit from a pair of Washington defenders midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s contest. Several Washington players, including a trio of Burrow’s former teammates at Ohio State, came over to the cart to console the rookie passer.

“I said ‘I love you and get well,’” Washington pass rusher Chase Young said. “I pat him on the head and say a little prayer to God. Nothing else I could do.”

Minutes later, Burrow confirmed his season was over with a tweet.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow wrote.

The good news for Burrow is the recovery from a torn ACL and MCL usually spans anywhere from 6-9 months, meaning he should be able to play in Week 1 next season if all goes well.