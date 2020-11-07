ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Report: 49ers intend to sign former Washington QB Josh Johnson

Quinton Mayo | @NBCSWashington

November 7, 2020, 1:39 AM

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Josh Johnson seems to have found a new home with the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday.

Johnson, 34, started three games for Washington in 2018 when the team was dealing with a plethora of injuries at the position. He was 1-2 in those starts, throwing for 590 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions, and rushing for another 120 yards.

With Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, the 49ers started Nick Mullens in Thursday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, 34-17. Mullens threw for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception but most of those numbers came during garbage time minutes.

Johnson was a member of the 49ers’ practice squad in 2012 and 2014.

